Reports: Colts signing Keenan Allen to add depth to receiver corps

Last season, the Indianapolis Colts turned to longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers when injuries wiped out their options at the position.

Now they are turning to one of his favorite targets for the same reason.

According to multiple reports Monday night, the Colts have agreed to terms with veteran free agent receiver Keenan Allen on a one-year contract potentially worth more than $8 million. The 34-year-old would be joining a receiver room left thin by offseason moves and injuries.

In March, the Colts traded veteran Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And Indianapolis' No. 1 receiver Alec Pierce, who led the league in yards per catch each of the past two seasons and signed a long-term extension in the offseason, has yet to take part in practice in camp as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.

His status for Week 1 remains uncertain.

Enter Allen, a 13-year veteran drafted in the third round in 2013 out of Cal by the then-San Diego Chargers. He spent the first 11 years of his career with the franchise before being traded to the Chicago Bears in March 2024.

He returned to the Chargers last season, catching 81 balls for 777 yards and four scores while playing in all 17 games. His average of 9.6 yards per reception was a career low, but with Pierce and Josh Downs both able to stretch the field, Allen likely will play much more of a possession-type role with the Colts.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen has 12,051 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns on 1,055 receptions in his career. He is the Chargers' all-time leader in receptions with 985, while his 11,307 yards are second to tight end Antonio Gates and his 63 receiving scores with the team are third behind Gates' 116 and Lance Alworth's 81.

Both Gates and Alworth are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Last December, the Colts signed a 44-year-old Rivers -- who had last played in the 2020 season -- to start the final three games of the regular season. Indianapolis was trying to cling to a playoff spot after losing starting quarterback Daniel Jones and his backups to injury. However, the Colts lost all three games started by Rivers and ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.