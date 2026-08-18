Reports: RB Najee Harris to sign 1-year deal with Giants

Running back Najee Harris reportedly will be coached by a Harbaugh for a second straight year.

Harris is signing a one-year contract with the New York Giants, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Harris, who spent last season playing for head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, he will suit up for head coach John Harbaugh with the Giants.

Harris, 28, worked out for the Giants on Monday, approximately 11 months removed from sustaining an Achilles injury.

He was a first-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Steelers (2021-24) before making three appearances last season with the Chargers.

Harris has rushed for 4,373 yards and 28 touchdowns and caught 183 passes for 1,174 yards and six scores in 71 career games (68 starts).

"I felt like the hair on the back of my neck stood up when I saw him over there, you know? He's a big dude," John Harbaugh said. "He's not back 100%. He's not in football shape yet. So, if we are able to do something, it'll be a process.

"But that would be a guy that has got a lot of experience. He's a decorated vet. And with those guys, generally, you just have to kind of see where they're at when you get them. And sometimes it works out great. Sometimes it's just OK, and other times it doesn't work out. But based on the workout, I would say we feel like he's got a shot. We'll just have to see how it goes."