Reports: Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson could miss 2 months

The New Orleans Saints are going to have to wait to see if Jordyn Tyson can make the impact they were hoping for when they selected him No. 8 overall in the 2026 draft.

The rookie wide receiver could be out the next two months after sustaining a hamstring last week, multiple outlets reported Monday.

According to ESPN, the 22-year-old out of Arizona State suffered the injury on Thursday during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching a pass and coming down awkwardly. After briefly testing his leg, he jogged off the field with team trainers and did not return to practice.

"I think my understanding of this one, any player that was put in his situation where your foot slips and you get shoved from behind, this has nothing to do with Jordyn's history," Saints coach Kellen Moore said last week before learning the extent of the injury. "Any player in that situation probably has the same diagnosis coming out of this."

Tyson also had hamstring issues in college, and New Orleans was careful to ease him into his workload during the offseason prior to training camp. He reportedly practiced in full every day during camp with the exception of some individual drills.

"Jordyn's had a great camp," Moore said. "He's played really good football. Inevitably, this is the unfortunate part of what preseason and training camp football is. We've already had a few of these guys that you just have something that comes up and ... we'll just work through it."

A two-month absence would mean Tyson would miss about the first five games of the season. That would leave second-year quarterback Tyler Shough with star wideout Chris Olave on one side but a group including Devaughn Vele, Kevin Austin Jr. and rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown battling for first-team reps.

The Saints open the regular season in Detroit on Sept. 13. They are in Southern California this week for a preseason game Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.