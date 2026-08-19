Eagles LB Jonathan Greenard could miss start of season

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Wednesday he is concerned linebacker Jonathan Greenard could miss the start of the regular season.

The Eagles placed the former Pro Bowl selection on the physically unable to perform list on July 29 due to a pectoral injury sustained in a weightlifting session before training camp.

Greenard, 29, signed a four-year, $98 million contract ($50 million guaranteed) with Philadelphia after arriving in an April 24 trade that sent third-round picks in 2026 and 2027 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Greenard has a little more than three weeks to get cleared, conditioned and up to speed in Fangio's defense before the Sept. 13 season opener against the visiting Washington Commanders.

If Greenard remains on the PUP list when Philadelphia sets its initial 53-man roster later this month, he would be required to sit out at least the first four regular-season games.

After posting double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons with Houston in 2023 and Minnesota in 2024, Greenard had three sacks, 38 tackles and 12 quarterback hits last season. He was limited to 12 games before undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Greenard has 38 sacks, 217 tackles, 75 QB hits, eight forced fumbles and one interception (returned for a touchdown) in 77 career games (59 starts) with the Texans (2020-23) and Vikings. Houston drafted him in the third round in 2020 and he made the Pro Bowl in 2024.