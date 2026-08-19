Ravens C Danny Pinter (leg) carted off from joint practice

Baltimore center Danny Pinter, competing to be the starter in his first season with the Ravens, was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday in Eagan, Minn.

Ravens first-year head coach Jesse Minter ran over from the defensive side of the field to check on Pinter, who left with a brace on his right leg after being examined by medical staff, per reports.

"I don't have any updates yet," Minter said. "We'll probably, hopefully as he gets some things done, gets some tests done, and we'll see how that shakes out."

Baltimore is seeking a replacement for three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, 26, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent in March.

Pinter, 30, started the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday and has taken most of the first-team reps since joining the team.

Indianapolis selected Pinter in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ball State.

Pinter appeared in all 17 Colts games last season, making one start and playing on 13% of the offense snaps (138) and 17% of special teams snaps (79).

For his career, Pinter played either guard or center in 77 regular-season games (10 starts) for the Colts between 2020 and 2025 -- missing the 2023 campaign due to a broken ankle sustained that August. He also caught his only target for 2 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Pinter is listed as the starter on the Ravens' initial depth chart, followed by veteran center Ethan Pocic, 31, and Jovaughn Gwyn, 27. Pocic, another free-agent acquisition, started all 13 games he played last season for Cleveland, and 97 of 114 in his nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2017-21) and Browns (2022-25).

"It's why you sign guys like that," Minter said of Pocic. "It's to put them in the competition and two, to make sure you have enough in that situation. You never want to see anybody go down, but I certainly feel good about the way (Gwyn) played in the game and, obviously, about Ethan and the way he's played throughout his whole career."

Gwyn has played in 19 games with no starts in three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who picked him in the seventh round of the 2023 draft.