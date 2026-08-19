Report: Chargers C Tyler Biadasz (ACL) out indefinitely

Los Angeles Chargers center Tyler Biadasz will be sidelined indefinitely after sustaining damage to his ACL and other injuries to his left knee, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Biadasz, 28, was carted off the practice field on Tuesday after getting tangled up during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

He is expected to meet with more doctors and undergo further testing to confirm the extent of his injuries and determine a plan for treatment, per ESPN.

He went to the ground with 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez falling on his lower body. Team trainers attended to Biadasz for nearly five minutes before helping him to his feet. After he was unable to put weight on his injured left leg, Biadasz was taken off the field on a medical cart.

Biadasz signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March to be the Chargers' starting center. A veteran of six NFL seasons, he earned a 2022 Pro Bowl selection with Dallas and was expected to stabilize the youthful offensive line for quarterback Justin Herbert.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2020, Biadasz started 49 games for the Cowboys from 2021-23 and added 31 starts in two seasons with the Washington Commanders, who released him in February. While playing more than 900 snaps in each season with Washington, he allowed just four total sacks.

Rookie Jake Slaughter stepped in after Biadasz's departure Tuesday. Slaughter, 23, was drafted in the second round out of Florida.