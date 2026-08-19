Reports: Jaguars acquiring G Daniel Faalele from Giants

The Jacksonville Jaguars are acquiring guard Daniel Faalele from the New York Giants in exchange for a late-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

The reported trade comes on the heels of Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari's recent back surgery.

Faalele, 26, started every game at guard for the Baltimore Ravens the last two seasons and joined the Giants as a free agent in April. The 6-foot-8, 370-pound Australian has made 66 career appearances (35 starts) since joining the Ravens as a fourth-round draft pick in 2022.

The Giants have veteran Jon Runyan and 2026 first-round pick Francis Mauigoa as starting guards, making Faalele expendable.