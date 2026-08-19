Reports: Saints RB Alvin Kamara sidelined but avoids serious knee injury (NFL)

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

NFL

Reports: Saints RB Alvin Kamara sidelined but avoids serious knee injury

By Field Level Media

Aug 19, 20264 hours ago

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara left Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury, according to multiple media reports.

He avoided serious injury but is still expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, NewOrleans.football additionally reported.

Kamara, 31, has spent his entire career with the Saints since they drafted him in the third round in 2017, agreeing to a restructured contract to remain with New Orleans this offseason.

He's the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards (7,250) and rushing touchdowns (61).

Kamara made the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons but hasn't made one since 2021. He played a career-low 11 games and ran for a career-low 471 yards and one touchdown last season due to knee and ankle injuries.

With former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. signing a four-year, $52 million contract with New Orleans in free agency, Kamara is expected to step into a backup role this season.

--Field Level Media

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