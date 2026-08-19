Reports: Saints RB Alvin Kamara sidelined but avoids serious knee injury

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara left Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury, according to multiple media reports.

He avoided serious injury but is still expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, NewOrleans.football additionally reported.

Kamara, 31, has spent his entire career with the Saints since they drafted him in the third round in 2017, agreeing to a restructured contract to remain with New Orleans this offseason.

He's the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards (7,250) and rushing touchdowns (61).

Kamara made the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons but hasn't made one since 2021. He played a career-low 11 games and ran for a career-low 471 yards and one touchdown last season due to knee and ankle injuries.

With former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. signing a four-year, $52 million contract with New Orleans in free agency, Kamara is expected to step into a backup role this season.