Reports: Texans WR Jayden Higgins has torn ACL

Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Higgins, 23, was injured in a red-zone drill during Tuesday's joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury is expected to keep him sidelined for the entire 2026 season.

The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Higgins recorded 41 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games (10 starts) during his rookie season. He was selected by Houston in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Texans are expected to lean heavily on Nico Collins, while the returning Tank Dell joins Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Justin Watson at wide receiver.