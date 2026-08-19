Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL.

Kamara, 31, went down with a knee injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. Initial tests confirmed he avoided a season-ending injury.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that the five-time Pro Bowl selection sustained an MCL sprain. One of seven running backs on the training camp roster, Kamara returned to the Saints with a reworked contract after an injury-marred 2025 season.

New Orleans signed free agent Travis Etienne to a four-year contract worth $12 million per season but head coach Kellen Moore said he envisions using a deep committee of running backs.

Kendre Miller (back) and Devin Neal (hamstring) had been out with injuries before participating in Tuesday's scrimmage, a boost to the Saints' depth behind Etienne.

Kamara scored one touchdown and had a career-low 471 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards in 2025. He is the franchise's all-time leader with 7,250 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns in 126 games.

The Saints begin the regular season on Sept. 13 at Detroit.