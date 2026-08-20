Jets' Woody Johnson buys minority stake in Aston Martin F1 team

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson acquired a minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team and joined the latter's board of directors as vice chairman, effectively immediately.

The F1 team announced Thursday that Johnson's focus will be to support the outfit's commercial growth -- especially in the United States.

Johnson, 79, served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017-21 during President Donald Trump's first term in office. An heir of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical empire, he also secured a stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace FC last year.

"During my time as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, I have developed a deep appreciation for Aston Martin's rich history, as well as (executive chairman) Lawrence Stroll's strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit," Johnson said in a statement.

"I am excited to partner with him and contribute to the continued development of the Team, with the ambition of building an organization capable of competing at the very highest level of the sport."

"We also share a commitment to growing the fanbase in the United States and introducing even more fans to the excitement of Formula One."

Stroll noted Johnson's passion as a plus in the acquisition.

"His deep appreciation for our brand, combined with his commitment to innovation and commercial opportunity, makes him an ideal partner as we look to the future," Stroll said of Johnson, who purchased the Jets in 2000.