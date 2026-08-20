Lions TE Sam LaPorta nursing hip injury, Week 1 status uncertain

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta's availability for the team's season opener is in question, coach Dan Campbell announced Thursday.

Campbell said the team is being cautious after LaPorta recently suffered an injury following a hit to his hip.

"It flared up a little bit, it's a little aggravated," Campbell said. "But we feel good long term about him. We'll just rest him for a little bit here, let it calm down."

Campbell wasn't sure whether LaPorta's injury would extend into the regular season.

"I don't know," he said. "I feel like we'll be OK, but I don't know."

The Lions open their season on Sept. 13 against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

LaPorta, 25, recorded 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns in nine games (all starts) before a back injury ended his 2025 season.

A Pro Bowl selection during his rookie season in 2023, LaPorta has 186 catches for 2,104 yards and 20 scores in 42 career games (39 starts).