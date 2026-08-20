NFL transactions roundup: Broncos signing S Taylor Rapp

The Denver Broncos are signing veteran safety Taylor Rapp, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Rapp, 28, sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 6 last season while playing for the Buffalo Bills.

A second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Rapp helped the team win Super Bowl LVI.

He has 12 interceptions and 488 tackles in 93 career games (72 starts) with the Rams (2019-22) and Bills (2023-25).

--The Cleveland Browns signed Drew Biber and placed fellow tight end Jack Stoll on injured reserve.

Biber is an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota who was released by the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 12.

Stoll, 28, has 28 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown in 76 games (32 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2021-24), Miami Dolphins (2024) and New Orleans Saints (2025).