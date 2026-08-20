Report: Colts TE Tyler Warren (groin) to miss one week

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is expected to miss approximately one week with a minor groin injury, NFL Network reported Thursday.

The injury is not expected to impact his availability for the Sept. 13 season opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, per the report.

Warren, 24, sustained the injury during 11-on-11 drills in Wednesday's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons.

Warren had 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games (12 starts) last season after being selected with the 14th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State.