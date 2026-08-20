Report: Colts TE Tyler Warren (groin) to miss one week (NFL)

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Colts TE Tyler Warren (groin) to miss one week

By Field Level Media

Aug 20, 20265 hours ago

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is expected to miss approximately one week with a minor groin injury, NFL Network reported Thursday.

The injury is not expected to impact his availability for the Sept. 13 season opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, per the report.

Warren, 24, sustained the injury during 11-on-11 drills in Wednesday's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons.

Warren had 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games (12 starts) last season after being selected with the 14th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

--Field Level Media

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