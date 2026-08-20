Report: Jaguars LT Cole Van Lanen cleared to return

Jaguars left tackle Cole Van Lanen passed his physical and will come off the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Jacksonville placed Van Lanen on the PUP list prior to the start of training camp due to a knee injury sustained in the Week 18 win against Tennessee last season. He did not play in the wild-card playoff loss to Buffalo.

Van Lanen, 28, returns to the practice field as the Jaguars continue preparing for their Sept. 13 season opener against the visiting Cleveland Browns.

Van Lanen started 10 of his 16 games played last season with the Jaguars. He has 13 starts in 51 career games with Green Bay (2021) and Jacksonville since the Packers drafted the Wisconsin native in the sixth round in 2021.