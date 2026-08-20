Report: Ravens C Danny Pinter (leg) likely out for season

Baltimore Ravens center Danny Pinter is expected to miss the entire 2026 season after sustaining a torn patellar tendon in his right leg during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Network.

Pinter, a candidate to replace three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, left the practice with a brace on his right leg after being examined by medical staff. The 30-year-old started Baltimore's preseason opener and had taken most of the first-team reps during training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Pinter in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pinter appeared in all 17 Colts games last season, making one start and playing on 13% of the offense snaps (138) and 17% of special teams snaps (79).

For his career, Pinter played either guard or center in 77 regular-season games (10 starts) for the Colts between 2020 and 2025 -- missing the 2023 campaign due to a broken ankle sustained that August. He also caught his only target for 2 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Veteran center Ethan Pocic, 31, and Jovaughn Gwyn, 27, were listed as the backup center options behind Pinter on the Ravens' initial depth chart. Pocic, another free-agent acquisition, started all 13 games he played last season for Cleveland and 97 of 114 in his nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2017-21) and Browns (2022-25).