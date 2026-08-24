Report: Northwestern names Aidan Chiles starting QB

Northwestern named Aidan Chiles as its starting quarterback, ESPN reported Monday.

Chiles started 20 games for Michigan State over the past two seasons. He transferred to Northwestern following last season.

Chiles passed for 3,807 yards and 23 touchdowns and was intercepted 14 times in his time with the Spartans.

Chiles began his career at Oregon State, where he passed for 309 yards and four scores in 2023 before following Jonathan Smith to Michigan State when Smith became the Spartans' coach.

Smith was fired after Michigan State went 4-8 last season, including 1-8 in Big Ten play, and Chiles was soon on the move.

Chiles beat out Ryan Boe (20 college passing attempts over two seasons) and West Virginia transfer Nicco Marchiol (1,462 yards, 10 TDs over four seasons) for the Northwestern starting gig.

Northwestern's new offensive coordinator is Chip Kelly, the former head coach for Oregon and UCLA. He also was offensive coordinator when Ohio State won the 2024 national title.

Northwestern opens the season on Sept. 5 against visiting South Dakota State.