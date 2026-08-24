Reports: Texans obtain WR Kayshon Boutte from Patriots

The Houston Texans are acquiring receiver Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots for safety Jaylen Reed and a seventh-round draft pick in 2028, according to multiple reports Monday.

Boutte fills a need after Houston lost second-year pro Jayden Higgins for the season due to a torn ACL sustained on Aug. 18.

Boutte, 24, caught 33 passes for 551 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games (10 starts) last season. In 2024, he established career bests of 43 catches and 589 yards.

Overall, Boutte has 78 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 34 NFL games (23 starts).

Reed, 23, played in seven games (one start) as a rookie last season and had 14 tackles and one fumble recovery. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft.