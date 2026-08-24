Seahawks lose rookie S Bud Clark to broken ankle

Seahawks rookie safety Bud Clark will be out "multiple months" with a broken right ankle sustained in Sunday night's preseason loss at Tennessee.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald confirmed the extent of injury after the 19-16 defeat in Nashville. Clark, drafted by the reigning Super Bowl champions in the second round, was injured on the team's first defensive play and left the field on a cart with his leg in an air cast.

Reserve offensive lineman Mason Richman also sustained a long-term injury. The second-year guard walked off the field without assistance after getting hurt on the opening drive.

"Two guys that we love, that play our style of ball, that are our types of guys, teammates love them, great teammates, great guys, great football players, they have great futures," Macdonald said. "It's a heartbreaker, honestly. We had three heartbreakers this week, which is tough."

The Seahawks lost wideout Jake Bobo to a season-ending knee injury during Friday's joint practice with the Titans.

Clark, 24, was the 64th overall pick in the 2026 draft out of TCU, where he recorded 15 interceptions in 61 games.

Richman, 24, was drafted in the seventh round in 2025 out of Iowa. He appeared in two games for Seattle as a rookie, with 11 of his 12 snaps coming on special teams.