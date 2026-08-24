Veteran WR Allen Robinson announces retirement

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears star wide receiver Allen Robinson announced his retirement from football on Monday, his 33rd birthday.

Robinson did not play in the NFL last season. Most recently, he appeared in 12 games for the Detroit Lions in 2024.

"This birthday feels a little different. It marks not only another year, but the beginning of a new chapter," Robinson wrote on Instagram in a post that accompanied a narrated video essay.

"To every love story, there comes a final chapter. Football gave me more than I ever could've imagined. It challenged me, shaped me, humbled me, and rewarded me in ways I'll carry for the rest of my life. I came, I saw, I conquered and I leave with nothing but gratitude.

"The memories, the relationships, the victories, the lessons, they'll stay with me forever!"

Robinson was a second-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2014 and broke out in his second NFL season. He led the league with 14 touchdown receptions, recorded 1,400 yards (which would remain his career high) and made his only Pro Bowl.

After four seasons with the Jaguars, Robinson spent four seasons in Chicago and was the Bears' leader in receptions in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Across 11 NFL seasons with the Jaguars (2014-17), Bears (2018-21), Los Angeles Rams (2022), Pittsburgh Steelers (2023) and Lions (2024), Robinson caught 565 passes for 7,058 yards and 43 touchdowns.