Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase says he’s ‘good’ after knee scare

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase left Tuesday's practice early after suffering what he called a "hyperextension" of his left knee, but he also said he was not concerned about the injury.

Chase was hurt as he fell to the turf while trying to catch a deep pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He stayed on the ground for a few seconds before trainers came out to examine him. He left the field but stayed on the sideline for the remainder of practice, The Athletic reported.

He told Cincinnati radio station WCKY after practice he wanted to keep going but the Bengals "pulled" him. He said he could play if the team had a game Wednesday.

"I'm feeling good," the sixth-year pro said.

Chase, 26, is an integral part of the Bengals' offense. Last season, he led the NFL with 185 targets and was third with 125 receptions, for 1,412 yards (11.3 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns in 16 games (all starts). Chase earned first-team All-Pro honors for a second consecutive season and a fifth Pro Bowl honor in as many seasons. He and Tee Higgins form one of the most potent 1-2 receiving combinations in the league.