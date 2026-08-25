Commanders cut former starting S Will Harris

The Washington Commanders cut former starting safety Will Harris on Tuesday among several roster moves.

Harris, 30, played in the Commanders' first three games last season before fracturing a fibula and returned to action in Week 13 on Nov. 30 against Denver. He started all nine games he played last season, his first with Washington. Harris totaled 38 tackles, one sack, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

The Commanders added free agent Nick Cross in the offseason and are high on returning veteran safeties Jeremy Reaves and Quan Martin, the latter intercepting two passes in the first two preseason games.

Detroit selected Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

For his career, Harris has 358 tackles, three interceptions, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 22 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 103 regular-season games (62 starts) for the Lions (2019-23), New Orleans Saints (2024) and Commanders.

Washington placed outside linebacker Drake Jackson (hamstring) on injured reserve, ending his season. Jackson, 25, tore a patellar tendon in 2023 while with the San Francisco 49ers and played in three games last season with the Commanders.

The team also released rookie safety Malik Spencer and signed outside linebacker Boogie Basham, 28, and safeties Joshuah Bledsoe, 27, and Quindell Johnson, 26.