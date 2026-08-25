Dolphins rookie LB Trey Moore to have ankle surgery

Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Trey Moore needs surgery on his left ankle and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

"Hopefully he will be back at some point this season, but it will be awhile," coach Jeff Hafley confirmed Tuesday.

Moore, a fourth-round pick out of Texas, was injured in Saturday's 26-3 preseason loss to the New York Giants.

Moore, 23, registered 30.5 sacks and 175 tackles in 57 career games at UTSA (2021-23) and Texas (2024-25).

Miami concludes the preseason Friday at home against Atlanta and opens the regular season on Sept. 13 at Las Vegas.