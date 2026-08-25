Dolphins rookie LB Trey Moore to have ankle surgery (NFL)

Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Aug 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Medical staff attened to Miami Dolphins linebacker Trey Moore (17) after a apparent injury against the New York Giants during the first quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

NFL

Dolphins rookie LB Trey Moore to have ankle surgery

By Field Level Media

Aug 25, 20267 hours ago

Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Trey Moore needs surgery on his left ankle and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

"Hopefully he will be back at some point this season, but it will be awhile," coach Jeff Hafley confirmed Tuesday.

Moore, a fourth-round pick out of Texas, was injured in Saturday's 26-3 preseason loss to the New York Giants.

Moore, 23, registered 30.5 sacks and 175 tackles in 57 career games at UTSA (2021-23) and Texas (2024-25).

Miami concludes the preseason Friday at home against Atlanta and opens the regular season on Sept. 13 at Las Vegas.

--Field Level Media

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