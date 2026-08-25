Giants WR Calvin Austin III carted off practice field

Austin was cutting while working against Deonte Banks during a 1-on-1 drill when his knee appeared to buckle. Austin was consoled by his teammates on the field and again by Giants co-owner John Mara, who followed Austin in his own cart and tapped the wideout on the helmet and shoulder pads.

"The nice thing about Calvin is that he can play all three (receiver) spots," Giants head coach John Harbaugh said of the 5-foot-9, 162-pound Austin after Monday's practice. "You can move him around in any one of those positions. He's a ‘smaller receiver,' and yet he can go outside. He's played outside a lot. You don't see that that often. So, he gives us a lot of versatility that way. Kind of everything you ask him to do, he does it well. He's very reliable. Runs the right routes, makes catches. He's been that way kind of his whole career."