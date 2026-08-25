Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. 'all right' after injury scare

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. appeared to injure his shoulder and was held out of the remainder of Tuesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas landed on his shoulder during the first play of 11-on-11 work. Trainers looked at Thomas, who returned for one more play before sitting out the action on the sideline.

"I think he's all right, just fell on his shoulder," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said. "Holding him out was smart. Get him ready for Cleveland (in the season opener on Sept. 13)."

Thomas, 23, enjoyed a sensational rookie season, reeling in 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 after being selected by Jacksonville with the 23rd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Last season was a different story. Thomas tied for second in the NFL with 10 drops, missed three games and was limited to 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns.