Police: 49ers owner Jed York responded to undercover ad on prostitution site

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York used a pseudonym when responding multiple times to a fake prostitution ad ahead of his Sunday arrest in East Palestine, Ohio, according to an incident report obtained by ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday.

Per the report, York identified himself as "Joe" when contacting the account three times -- twice Saturday and once Sunday -- regarding an ad posted by an undercover police officer posing as a woman on a prostitution website.

After agreeing to meet, he was arrested upon his arrival at the Wheat Hill Mobile Homes Community with the phone he used to arrange the meeting and $160, which was the amount agreed upon for one hour of "full service sexual activity."

York, 46, was initially charged with two misdemeanors, engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools. The prostitution charge was later amended to disorderly conduct as part of his no-contest plea agreement.

York was sentenced to one day in the Columbiana County Jail on each count. He was credited with time served Sunday and paid a fine of $1,150, according to court records.

Like other NFL owners, York is subject to the league's personal conduct policy, and he is currently being investigated, the NFL said in a statement Monday.

York, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, has been CEO of the 49ers since December 2008 and the team's principal owner since 2024.