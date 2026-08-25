Report: Big Ten to ban returnees from NFL

The Big Ten intends to approve a rule change that will ban football players who have been with an NFL team from returning to college football at one of its member schools, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The rule is expected to be approved Tuesday and will apply to any player whose name has appeared on an NFL roster or signed a pro contract. The rule also will apply to players who declared for the draft and did not withdraw before the deadline, per the report.

The Southeastern Conference has also discussed a ban on players returning from professional football. The league's presidents and chancellors released a statement Monday saying athletes who have signed pro contracts "should not then be permitted" to return to college sports.

"College athletes, not former professional athletes, have been at the heart of the Southeastern Conference. Individuals who choose to leave college athletics, sign professional playing contracts, and compete professionally should not then be permitted to return to college competition," the statement read.

"Allowing that to occur will blur the line between college and professional sports, create significant competitive equity concerns, and reduce opportunities for high school and current college athletes."

For now, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is taking advantage of a judge's ruling that grants them another year of eligibility.

Tight end Dae'Quan Wright, who played for Kiffin at Ole Miss over the past two seasons, reportedly plans to join LSU once he clears NFL waivers. Wright returns from time spent with the Cleveland Browns.

On Monday, former Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, who was waived by the New Orleans Saints, revealed on his Instagram account that he also intends to join Kiffin at LSU, labeling it a "business decision."

Wright, Harris and 14 other players have only one additional year of NCAA eligibility thanks to a Louisiana court that granted them a temporary restraining order last week, allowing them to enter the transfer portal to keep their options open. The order is related to the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, which allows five seasons within a five-year window and did not cover players from the high school Class of 2022 who had already exhausted their eligibility.

Kiffin defended his decision to add the players on Monday.

"At the end of the day, because of these rulings, they're either going to play for you or they're going to play for someone else around the country," Kiffin said.