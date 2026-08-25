Report: Cards C Hjalte Froholdt gets 2-year, $20M extension

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with center Hjalte Froholdt on a two-year, $20 million contract extension, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The deal will keep Froholdt, who turned 30 last week, on the roster through the 2028 season.

Froholdt started all 17 games in each of his first three seasons with the Cardinals from 2023-25. He played at least 98% of Arizona's offensive snaps in all three campaigns.

A fourth-round draft pick by New England in 2019, the Denmark native has played in 82 career games (57 starts) for the Patriots (2020), Cleveland Browns (2021-22) and Cardinals. He has recovered three fumbles.

Also Tuesday, the Cardinals announced the signings of safety Josh Minkins and punter Jack Browning. Terms were not disclosed.