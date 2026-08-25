Report: Veteran RB Kareem Hunt visits with Lions

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt visited the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Hunt, 31, rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games (four starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

The Lions are looking for depth behind starter Jahmyr Gibbs due to a series of injuries in the backfield.

Backup Isiah Pacheco, Hunt's former Chiefs teammate, is sidelined due to an MCL sprain. Sione Vaki (back) has been banged up in training camp, Jabari Small is in concussion protocol, and Raheem Blackshear was placed on injured reserve Monday.

A third-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2017, Hunt burst onto the scene that season by leading the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards and making the Pro Bowl.

Hunt has rushed for 5,775 yards and 55 touchdowns in 121 career games (50 starts) for the Chiefs (2017-18, 2024-25) and Cleveland Browns (2019-23). He has 267 career receptions for 2,209 yards and 18 scores.