Reports: Vanderbilt names Blaze Berlowitz starting QB

Vanderbilt has elected against starting five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis in Week 1, instead choosing veteran Blake Berkowitz as its starter, according to reports by ESPN and On3 Sports on Tuesday.

Berkowitz, who is in his third season with the Commodores after starting his career at New Mexico State, will make his first career start Sept. 5 against Austin Peay. Curtis also is expected to play against Austin Peay, per an ESPN report, indicating the quarterback battle may not be entirely decided.

Berkowitz, entering his final season of eligibility, backed up Heisman finalist Diego Pavia last season, completing 9 of 17 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown in six games. He has 265 passing yards, 117 rushing yards, three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and one interception in seven career games at New Mexico State (2023) and Vanderbilt.

Curtis, the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports' composite rankings, became the highest-ranked signee in Vanderbilt history when he flipped his commitment from Georgia late in the recruiting cycle last December.

He had over 9,500 passing yards and over 2,100 rushing yards over his high-school career at Nashville Christian School, which is approximately 10 miles from Vanderbilt's campus.