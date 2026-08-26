Big Ten extends contract of commissioner Tony Petitti to 2033

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that commissioner Tony Petitti has agreed to a five-year contract extension, keeping him in the post through June 2033.

The Big Ten's council of presidents and chancellors unanimously approved the contract extension. Terms were not disclosed.

"Tony has provided outstanding vision for the Conference through extremely turbulent times," Big Ten council of presidents and chancellors chair and Indiana president Pamela Whitten said in a statement. "We're thankful for his leadership and appreciate his spirit of innovation and collaboration as we continue to navigate the changing landscape of college sports."

Formerly a deputy commissioner and CEO of Major League Baseball and top executive at MLB Network, Petitti became the seventh commissioner of the Big Ten in 2023. He replaced Kevin Warren, who left to become president and CEO of the NFL's Chicago Bears.

The Big Ten has expanded to 18 members under Petitti's watch, as Oregon, Washington, Southern California and UCLA joined in 2024.

On the field, the Big Ten has captured the last three national championships in football (Michigan in 2023, Ohio State in 2024 and Indiana in 2025) as well as this year in men's basketball (Michigan) and women's basketball (UCLA).