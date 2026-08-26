Report: Bucs rookie LB Rueben Bain Jr. has AC sprain

Buccaneers rookie linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play in Week 1, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The first-round draft pick (15th overall) out of Miami sustained an AC sprain during Tampa Bay's joint practice with the Jaguars on Tuesday, per the report.

The Bucs finish their preseason slate at Jacksonville on Friday and open the regular season at Cincinnati on Sept. 13.

Bain was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 after racking up 9.5 sacks and helping the Hurricanes reach the national championship game.

Bain, 21, is projected to start at linebacker alongside Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom. He notched 20.5 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss, 121 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception in 38 games at Miami.