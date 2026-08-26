Report: Giants WR Calvin Austin III (ACL) out for season

Giants wideout Calvin Austin III will miss the upcoming season after tearing his right ACL in practice on Tuesday, ESPN reported Wednesday.

New York signed the 27-year-old veteran to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in the offseason following three seasons with the Steelers, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2022.

Austin was carted off the field at training camp Tuesday after his right knee appeared to buckle during a one-on-one drill against Deonte Banks.

He was consoled by his teammates on the field and again by Giants co-owner John Mara, who followed Austin in his own cart and tapped the wideout on the helmet and shoulder pads.

Austin collected 31 catches for 372 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games (seven starts) last season. He had 84 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 48 career regular-season games (16 starts) with the Steelers.

The Giants' options to replace Austin at slot receiver include Braxton Berrios or veteran Odell Beckham Jr.

New York opens the regular season on Sept. 13 at home against Dallas.