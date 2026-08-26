Texans RT Braden Smith carted off practice field (NFL)

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

NFL

Texans RT Braden Smith carted off practice field

By Field Level Media

Aug 26, 20268 hours ago

Houston Texans starting right tackle Braden Smith was carted off the field during Wednesday's joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Reserve defensive end Ali Gaye also was injured shortly thereafter and joined Smith on the same cart.

The nature of the injuries was not immediately known. ESPN reported that the Texans believe Smith sustained a foot injury.

Signed in March to a two-year, $25 million contract, Smith started 105 of his 107 games with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-25.

Smith, 30, made 13 starts last season. He was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Gaye, 27, posted nine tackles and one sack in 18 career games (no starts) with the Tennessee Titans from 2024-25.

--Field Level Media

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