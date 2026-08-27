ACC joins other power conferences in banning ex-pros

The ACC Board of Directors adopted a resolution with unanimous approval Thursday that curtails the possibility of players with NFL, NBA or WNBA ties returning to college at one of their member institutions.

The ACC followed the other power conferences -- the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 -- that introduced similar rules this week as undrafted NFL free agents attempted to return to college thanks to a Louisiana court's ruling.

In similar fashion to the other leagues' decisions, the ACC declared its schools cannot sign an athlete who:

--Previously declared for the NFL, NBA or WNBA draft without withdrawing to retain eligibility;

--Signed a contract in the NFL, any other professional football league, the NBA (including Exhibit 10 and two-way contracts), the G League, or the WNBA or affiliates;

--Has ever been listed on a professional roster in the NFL, NBA/G League, WNBA or similar leagues.

"The Board's action reflects the ACC's commitment to preserving college sports as an opportunity for college students that is clearly distinct from professional sports, protecting opportunities for current and future student-athletes, and promoting competitive equity," the ACC said in its statement.

"As the eligibility landscape continues to evolve, the ACC will remain steadfast in its support for standards that are consistent with the educational mission of college athletics."

According to reports Wednesday night, the SEC will go as far as suspending coaches for half a season and fining their program an equivalent to 50% of its annual budget if they bring in castoffs from the NFL, NBA or WNBA.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin, in particular, had aimed to take advantage of a judge's ruling that granted a small pool of players another year of eligibility.

Tight end Dae'Quan Wright, who played for Kiffin at Ole Miss over the past two seasons, planned to join LSU once he cleared NFL waivers. Wright spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns this summer.

On Monday, former Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, who had been waived by the New Orleans Saints, revealed on his Instagram account that he intended to join Kiffin at LSU, labeling it a "business decision."

Wright, Harris and 14 other players gained one additional year of NCAA eligibility thanks to a Louisiana court that granted them a temporary restraining order last week, allowing them to enter the transfer portal to keep their options open. The order is related to the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, which allows five seasons within a five-year window and did not cover players from the high school Class of 2022 who had already exhausted their eligibility.