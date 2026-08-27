Lions RB Isiah Pacheco dealing with back injury

Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco is nursing a back injury in addition to his existing issue with his knee, head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday.

When Pacheco sprained his MCL earlier this month, Campbell said he expected him to be ready for the Sept. 13 season opener against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

Now, that outlook apparently has changed.

"I can't give you anything definitive," Campbell said. "He is feeling better as of (Wednesday). It's been a little touch and go right now. He's had a little bit of a back, and we're hoping he's coming out of this as of (Wednesday) a little bit.

"The knee is not the concern."

Campbell's comments come on the heels of the Lions meeting with free agent running back Kareem Hunt earlier this week.

Pacheco, who signed a one-year, $1.81 million deal in March to back up Jahmyr Gibbs, played his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and won two Super Bowls.

He rushed for 462 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 101 yards and a score in 13 games (12 starts) last season for the Chiefs, who picked him in the seventh round (251st overall) in 2022.

Pacheco, 27, has accumulated 3,091 yards from scrimmage (2,537 rushing and 554 receiving) with 17 touchdowns in 51 games (42 starts). He has rushed for 547 yards and four TDs in 10 postseason starts, including victories in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII.