NFL announces partnerships with 3 sportsbooks

The NFL has renewed deals with DraftKings and FanDuel and added a third sports betting partner in Fanatics ahead of the 2026 season.

The league announced multi-year agreements Thursday with DraftKings and FanDuel, partners since 2021. The new deal with Fanatics expands an existing relationship for collectibles and official NFL merchandise.

In addition to promoting online and retail sports betting and access to real-time statistics, all three partners will have a presence at the Super Bowl, NFL draft and other events as well as "integrations across NFL-owned digital media properties."

DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics also agreed to support responsible gaming initiatives and work together to prohibit objectionable wagers, such as bets tied to officiating and injuries. They will collaborate with the NFL on what types of bets are offered.

"We are thrilled to have three world-class partners in the sports betting category," said Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at the NFL. "DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics share our vision for innovation and fan engagement, but most importantly, our commitment to protecting the integrity of the game. We look forward to navigating this next chapter in sports betting together."

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. The NFL's previous agreements with DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook expired in March.

The American Gaming Association has estimated that Americans wagered an estimated $30 billion on the 2025 NFL season through legal sportsbooks.

DraftKings remains the NFL's official partner for daily fantasy sports, a role it has held since 2019.

"Nothing compares to football season for DraftKings and our millions of customers," said Stephanie Sherman, chief marketing officer at DraftKings. "Working with the NFL allows us to put the DraftKings brand alongside the biggest games of the season, from kickoff through the Super Bowl. That presence is especially meaningful for DraftKings as the No. 1 sportsbook for live betting, giving fans more ways to engage with every drive, play and moment as it happens. We're excited to continue bringing that experience to football fans across the country."

Fanatics becomes the NFL's official online casino marketing partner.

"We are thrilled to expand Fanatics' partnership with the NFL to include Fanatics Sportsbook and Fanatics Casino, bringing fans even closer to the game they love," said Matt King, chief executive officer of Fanatics Betting and Gaming. "This deal underscores our vision for Fanatics as a true digital sports platform -- a single destination where fans can bet, play and engage with the NFL all in one place, making the experience of being a fan better than ever."

FanDuel president Christian Genetski called the NFL "an important partner in helping build a legal and regulated sports betting industry that puts fans and the integrity of the game at the center."

"We're proud of what we've built together and look forward to continuing to find new ways for fans to engage with the games they love," Genetski added.

The NFL season kicks off on Sept. 9 with the defending champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch.