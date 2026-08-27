Packers RB Josh Jacobs formally charged in connection with May arrest

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was formally charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property stemming from his May arrest in Wisconsin.

The Brown County District Attorney's Office filed the charges on Thursday, according to court records. The charges carry maximum sentences of nine months in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Jacobs, 28, was booked on May 26 by the Hobart-Lawrence (Wis.) Police Department on initial charges of battery (domestic abuse, criminal damage to property), domestic abuse, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation) and intimidation of a victim.

No formal charges were filed immediately and the Brown County District Attorney's Office said there is a distinction between the evidence threshold for arrest and charges. "Probable cause" is the threshold for arrest, while "beyond a reasonable doubt" is what is required for charges of a crime.

Prosecutors decided to not file the felony charge of strangulation and suffocation in addition to misdemeanor charges.

Jacobs, through his attorneys, issued a statement following the arrest vehemently denying the allegations.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the team is prepared for Jacobs' possible suspension this season.

MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick in 2024, is having a strong camp and would likely step into a larger role if Jacobs is suspended. He has been limited by injuries (hamstring, ankle) in his first two seasons.

Jacobs dealt with numerous injuries last season, rushing for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games (all starts). He also had 36 receptions for 282 yards and a score.

Signed to a four-year, $48 million deal in 2024, Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2022, 2024). He also was a first-team All Pro in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacobs has rushed for 7,803 yards with 74 TDs in 105 games (104 starts) with the Raiders (2019-23) and Packers (2024-present). He has 269 catches for 2,072 yards and two scores. The Raiders picked him in the first round (24th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama.