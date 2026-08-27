Rams bring back WR Tutu Atwell in trade with Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed back a familiar face Thursday, acquiring wide receiver Tutu Atwell from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for running back Jarquez Hunter.

The deal is pending physicals for both players.

Atwell, 26, played his first five seasons with the Rams before he signed a one-year contract with his hometown Dolphins in March.

In 10 games (four starts) last season, Atwell had six receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown as he missed time with a hamstring injury. Atwell was inactive for two of the Rams' three playoff games.

In 64 career games (27 starts) since he was a second-round draft pick by Los Angeles in 2021, the Louisville product has 105 receptions for 1,535 yards and five TDs.

Hunter, 23, appeared in five games, all on special teams, as a rookie for the Rams last season after he was a fourth-round draft pick out of Auburn. He led Los Angeles with 103 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown in two preseason games this month.