Report: Free agent RB Miles Sanders facing DUI charge

Running back Miles Sanders was charged with driving under the influence earlier this summer near Pittsburgh, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

Citing court records, Sanders also was charged with careless driving on June 8 in Churchill Borough, Pa., after police found him slumped over in the driver's seat of his vehicle in the middle of a highway.

A Pittsburgh native, Sanders played for the Dallas Cowboys last season following four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-22) and two with the Carolina Panthers (2023-24).

Officers made several attempts to wake Sanders up and he appeared to be "extremely lethargic" and "in and out of consciousness," according to the criminal complaint.

Sanders, 29, admitted to drinking earlier in the day, according to the complaint. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a breathalyzer before being taken into custody, police said.

Police said they also found marijuana in the vehicle.

Sanders is due in court in September, according to records.

"This is a private matter that has not even reached the preliminary hearing stage and there will be no further comment," Sanders' attorney, Phil DiLucente, told KDKA-TV on Wednesday.

Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl during his best season with the Eagles in 2022.

He has rushed for 4,462 yards and 24 TDs and caught 183 passes for 1,274 yards and four scores in 88 career games (56 starts) since Philadelphia drafted him in the second round out of Penn State in 2019.