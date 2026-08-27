Report: Owners confident about Roger Goodell's extension

NFL team owners remain confident that a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell is coming, Front Office Sports reported Thursday.

The owners concluded Wednesday's meeting at a hotel near the Atlanta airport without a deal for Goodell, 67, who has held the position since 2006. He signed a three-year extension in October 2023 and his current contract is set to expire in March.

"That's going to get done," a source told Front Office Sports. "I have no doubt."

One owner told FOS that the topic of Goodell's extension was not discussed during the meeting. "Nothing on that," the owner said.

The next scheduled meeting for the league's 32 owners is scheduled for October in New York.

According to FOS, many owners have indicated the importance of keeping Goodell in place for upcoming negotiations with the players' union on a new collective bargaining agreement, which could include an 18-game regular season and new contracts with broadcast partners. The current CBA expires at the end of the 2030 season.

The NFL does not publicly disclose Goodell's compensation. His most recent reported earnings, for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, was $63.9 million annually.