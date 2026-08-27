Reports: Browns to release WR Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns are set to release wide receiver Cedric Tillman, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

The Browns fortified the wide receiver position when they selected KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston within their first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Concepcion was selected with the 24th overall pick out of Texas A&M, while Boston was chosen with the 39th overall pick out of Washington.

Tillman has yet to play in the preseason while dealing with an undisclosed injury. He returned to practice this week and was listed behind both rookie wide receivers and Jerry Jeudy on the depth chart.

The Browns will need to trim their roster to the 53-man limit by Sunday afternoon's deadline.

Tillman, 26, had 21 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games (10 starts) for the Browns last season.

He has totaled 71 receptions for 833 yards and five TDs in 38 games (19 starts) since Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.