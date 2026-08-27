Reports: Packers sign veteran TE Jonnu Smith

The Green Bay Packers are signing former Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to a one-year contract, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Smith will provide depth at the position behind Tucker Kraft, who had surgery last November to repair a torn right ACL. Kraft was activated off the physically unable to perform list on July 31.

Fellow tight end Luke Musgrave sustained a neck injury this offseason and hasn't returned to practice.

Smith, 31, had 38 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games (seven starts) last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was acquired by the Steelers from the Miami Dolphins on June 30, 2025 in the trade involving defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In 141 career games (91 starts) for the Tennessee Titans (2017-20), New England Patriots (2021-22), Atlanta Falcons (2023), Dolphins (2024) and Steelers (2025), Smith has 345 receptions for 3,529 yards and 30 TDs. He was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.