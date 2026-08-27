Reports: Seahawks, DT Leonard Williams agree to $90M extension

Leonard Williams and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $90 million and $56 million guaranteed, ESPN reported.

Williams, 32, was entering the final season of a three-year, $64.5 million deal he signed with Seattle in March 2024. The new rate puts him even with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea in a tie for the fifth-highest paid player at the position based on annual average pay.

Williams said prior to the Super Bowl in February that he would play as long as his love for the game remains high, noting his many other off-field interests -- which include gardening, cooking and spear fishing -- help satisfy him away from the game.

Seattle acquired Williams in October 2023 for second- and fifth-round picks in a trade with the New York Giants. General manager John Schneider, who said he made a bid to trade for Williams the year prior to Giants GM Joe Schoen finally agreeing to the deal, has praised Williams as the ideal "culture fit" in Seattle. Schneider recalled in February the energy and effort Williams brought to the practice field in his first week with the team.

His standard, Schneider said, elevated everyone around him on both sides of the ball and scouts at the practices were asking the front office boss "does he know we know how good he is?"

He was an All-Pro selection in 2025, making the second team with 7.0 sacks for the NFL's top-ranked defense.

A first-round pick of the New York Jets out of Southern California in 2015, Williams has 61.5 sacks in 175 regular-season games (166 starts) over 11 NFL seasons.