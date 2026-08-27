Titans fume over 'cheap' hit by Bears; WR Wan'Dale Robinson required concussion test

Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left joint practice with the Bears on Thursday to be checked for a concussion, and Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh had a one-word description of the hit that sent him to the medical tent.

"Cheap," Saleh said.

Former Titans safety Xavier Woods, a 10-year NFL veteran signed to fortify the Bears' injury-riddled secondary, delivered what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet shot on Robinson while getting into position to break up a pass. Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and multiple wide receivers were quick to the scene as a fracas broke out before the two teams were separated.

Robinson, who signed with the Titans in free agency after four seasons with the Giants, exited the field soon after the hit. The 25-year-old walked toward the locker room, entering the Titans' facility under his own power.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward said he talked to Robinson after practice and claimed "he's good."

"I've got to put him in a better situation. He's tough. He's going to have to take a hit like that this season," Ward said. "I'm going to do my best to prevent that as much as I can throwing him the ball. I'm going to do my best not to put him in that position again."