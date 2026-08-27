Top QBs sit out as Bills overtake Steelers in preseason finale

Ian Wheeler ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:06 remaining and Dante Pettis caught the subsequent two-point-conversion pass from Shane Buechele as the Buffalo Bills rallied for a 28-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buechele played the entire game in the preseason finale for the Bills (3-0), completing 26 of 38 passes for 196 yards.

Buffalo led 14-3 after one quarter, but Pittsburgh (1-2) was ahead 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter before the Bills bounced back.

Buffalo's regular quarterback, Josh Allen, sat out. He appeared in just one of the team's preseason games, playing two series on Aug. 15 against the Carolina Panthers.

Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell made seven receptions for 49 yards, and his lone carry went 28 yards for the touchdown. Frank Gore Jr. ran 10 times for 27 yards and added five catches for 45 yards.

Pittsburgh kept quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of action, meaning he didn't get a single preseason snap. Will Howard started in his place, and he connected on 9 of 15 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Drew Allar played the second half and wound up 9 of 18 for 88 yards. Eli Heidenreich had a team-high nine carries for the Steelers, producing 35 yards and a TD. Max Hurleman hauled in three passes for 50 yards.