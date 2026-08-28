Feds say fake 49ers player swindled $1.3M from women

Federal authorities claim a man posed as a San Francisco 49ers player and scammed more than two dozen women out of about $1.3 million.

The FBI arrested Daejon Love, 35, and his alleged accomplice Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, on Aug. 24 in Boise, Idaho. They were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in the District of Oregon. The men remain in federal custody in Boise.

In a scheme that began in February 2022 and spanned more than four years until the Aug. 24 arrests, authorities say Love created fictitious personas to meet women on dating apps, presenting himself as a player for the Niners. To support that claim, he posted photos on social media wearing official team gear and posing with luxury vehicles.

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Federal authorities say a 35-year-old man allegedly FAKED an entire #NFL career as a #49ers player while helping scam at least 26 women out of more than $1.3 MILLION.



Daejon Labrayae Love allegedly met women through dating apps, convinced many they were in... pic.twitter.com/tGdrqBq95s — MLFootball (@MLFootball) August 27, 2026

The pair allegedly created fictitious investment opportunities to defraud 26 victims in California, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The FBI believes there are "many more victims" out there.

"Love convinced many of the victims they were in sincere romantic relationships, that he was a sophisticated investor, and that Chan was his investment adviser who helped Love grow a fortune worth tens of millions of dollars," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

"Love had romantic relationships with many of the victims and told them he wanted to build wealth and a future together. Love advertised nonexistent investment vehicles and claimed these investments would generate massive returns for both him and his victims."

None of the alleged victims interviewed said they received any return on their investments, or repayments for loans made to Love and Chan.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Love would block communications with the women after they ran out of funds to invest or asked too many questions.