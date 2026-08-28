Jerry Sandusky accuser expected to recant abuse claim

One of Jerry Sandusky's accusers reportedly plans to recant his testimony against the former Penn State defensive coordinator who is serving a decades-long prison sentence for sexually abusing boys.

A judge has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Sept. 8 in Bellefonte, Pa., ABC News reported Thursday.

Sandusky, 82, was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of sexual abuse involving multiple boys. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years behind bars.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News and The Associated Press, a man identified as R.R. said he was coached by prosecutors before testifying.

"I was told -- both directly and indirectly -- that trauma may have fragmented my memory, and that I could safely affirm details I did not fully recall. I was assured this was common and even expected," R.R. said in an affidavit filed by Sandusky's attorneys.

Sandusky served as head coach Joe Paterno's defensive coordinator from 1977-99, winning national championships in 1982 and 1986. Penn State fired Paterno amid the scandal on Nov. 9, 2011, and the legendary coach died just 74 days later at age 85.

A 2019 fiscal year audit by Penn State showed the university had paid $118 million to people who said Sandusky had sexually assaulted them, the Associated Press reported.

Sandusky has consistently declared his innocence.