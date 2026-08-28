Jets rookie RB Chip Trayanum taken to hospital with neck injury

New York Jets rookie running back Chip Trayanum suffered a neck injury during the Jets' preseason game against the New York Giants Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trayanum was hit by Giants linebacker Trace Ford on the final play of the first half and remained down on the field motionless afterward.

The undrafted rookie out of Toledo was immediately attended to by medical personnel before being carted off and transported to a local hospital.

The Jets announced that he was awake, alert and moving his extremities en route to the hospital.

Trayanum led all Jets rushers with 12 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and added two receptions for 25 yards.