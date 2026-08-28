Raiders coach not ready to name starting quarterback

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is not ready to name his starting quarterback as he closes the book on his first preseason in Las Vegas.

Kubiak kept the door open for veteran Kirk Cousins and top overall pick Fernando Mendoza following the Raiders' 18-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale on Thursday.

"I still don't think we need to name anybody," Kubiak said. "We have a lot to talk about at a lot of positions, so we want to watch the film and talk about everything as a staff."

Cousins, 38, started Thursday's contest, completed 8 of 11 passes for 51 yards and guided Las Vegas to a pair of field goals. He is 13-for-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown in a pair of preseason appearances.

Mendoza, 22, threw an interception on his second play in the game. Kubiak placed the blame on wide receiver Jalen Nailor for failing to come down with the ball.

Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, finished 7-of-14 for 57 yards on Thursday.

"He needs another three preseason games," Kubiak said of Mendoza. "You know, all those rookies do. And now that the season's starting, you know, the practice reps get smaller, and that's just life. But, us as coaches, we gotta get them ready to play, keep developing them."

The Raiders open the season with a visit from the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.